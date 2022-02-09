Russian Submarine Developer Announces Second Version of BOSS Patrol Ship/Submarine

(@imziishan)

Russian submarine developer Rubin Design Bureau on Wednesday announced the second version of its BOSS patrol ship, capable of performing both as a surface vessel and a submarine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022)

"Rubin presents the second version of BOSS patrol ship that combines the benefits of a submarine and a surface patrol ship," the press release, shared with Sputnik, read.

Rubin said that navies are demanding multifunctional ships due to budget decrease during the COVID-19 pandemic. Combining surface and underwater capabilities, "the ship intended for peacetime use retains its relevance as a combat unit in case of conflict," and is intended to be used in "anti-submarine exercises and training of crews for classical submarines," the message read.

The vessel is 236 feet long with a surface displacement of about 1,300 tonnes, and is capable of reaching speeds up to 21 knots (24 mph). The cruising range of the vessel is up to 4,000 miles at a speed of 10 knots, and can be expanded.

According to the release, the vessel can be armed with autocannon, two guided-missile launchers and four 324 mm torpedo tubes, making it a formidable adversary of larger ships. New technology and engineering solutions make the vessel a more stable weapon platform with a reduced radar signature.

BOSS can be customized by choosing different modifications and variable characteristics, the bureau concluded.