Russian Submarine Fires Kalibr Missile From Sea of Japan at Coastal Target - Pacific Fleet

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Russia's diesel-electric submarine Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky has hit a coastal target by launching the Kalibr cruise missile from the Sea of Japan at distance of 1,000 kilometers (621 miles), the Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday.

"The newest diesel-electric submarine Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky launched a cruise missile of the Kalibr complex at a ground target from a submerged position in the Sea of Japan. At the estimated time, the missile hit the coastal target position on the tactical field of Surkum (in the Khabarovsk region). The firing range exceeded 1,000 kilometers," the fleet said in a statement.