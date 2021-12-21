UrduPoint.com

Russian Submarine Fires Kalibr Missile From Sea Of Japan At Coastal Target - Pacific Fleet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 11:20 AM

Russian Submarine Fires Kalibr Missile From Sea of Japan at Coastal Target - Pacific Fleet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Russia's diesel-electric submarine Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky has hit a coastal target by launching the Kalibr cruise missile from the Sea of Japan at distance of 1,000 kilometers (621 miles), the Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday.

"The newest diesel-electric submarine Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky launched a cruise missile of the Kalibr complex at a ground target from a submerged position in the Sea of Japan. At the estimated time, the missile hit the coastal target position on the tactical field of Surkum (in the Khabarovsk region). The firing range exceeded 1,000 kilometers," the fleet said in a statement.

Related Topics

Firing Russia Khabarovsk Japan From

Recent Stories

Shadab Khan opens about his marriage, favorite thi ..

Shadab Khan opens about his marriage, favorite things and plans

7 minutes ago
 New Zealand Approves Monoclonal Antibody Drug for ..

New Zealand Approves Monoclonal Antibody Drug for COVID-19 Treatment - Medsafe

5 minutes ago
 NATO Must Give Prompt Response to Moscow's Securit ..

NATO Must Give Prompt Response to Moscow's Security Guarantees Proposals - Gavri ..

5 minutes ago
 President grieved over Dr Shamsi's demise

President grieved over Dr Shamsi's demise

13 minutes ago
 All Black McKenzie eyes run at fly-half in Japan

All Black McKenzie eyes run at fly-half in Japan

13 minutes ago
 SAARC Secretary-General to arrive Pakistan on Dec ..

SAARC Secretary-General to arrive Pakistan on Dec 22

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.