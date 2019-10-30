UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Submarine Knyaz Vladimir Test Fired Bulava Missile For 1st Time - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 07:10 AM

Russian Submarine Knyaz Vladimir Test Fired Bulava Missile for 1st Time - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The Russian Borei-class nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Vladimir carried out the first test-launch of the Bulava ballistic missile, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"For the first time, the modern Borei-class submarine Knyaz Vladimir test-fired the sea-based Bulava ballistic missile," the ministry said in a statement.

The missile was fired by the submarine from the White Sea to the Kura Range, located on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's Far East, according to the ministry.

Knyaz Vladimir is the fourth Borei-class submarine in the Russian Navy. Three Borei-class submarines - the Yury Dolgoruky, the Alexander Nevsky and the Vladimir Monomakh - have been already actively deployed for numerous Bulava test launches.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

UAE set to run for second term in IMO Council

6 hours ago

Gargash meets Slovenian Minister of Foreign Affair ..

6 hours ago

King of Jordan meets Abdullah bin Zayed in Riyadh

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed leading UAE&#039;s delegation t ..

6 hours ago

Emirati scholar in UK demonstrates UAE’s success ..

7 hours ago

Gargash meets with Cameroonian Minister

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.