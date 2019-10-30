Russian Submarine Knyaz Vladimir Test Fired Bulava Missile for 1st Time - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The Russian Borei-class nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Vladimir carried out the first test-launch of the Bulava ballistic missile, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"For the first time, the modern Borei-class submarine Knyaz Vladimir test-fired the sea-based Bulava ballistic missile," the ministry said in a statement.

The missile was fired by the submarine from the White Sea to the Kura Range, located on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's Far East, according to the ministry.

Knyaz Vladimir is the fourth Borei-class submarine in the Russian Navy. Three Borei-class submarines - the Yury Dolgoruky, the Alexander Nevsky and the Vladimir Monomakh - have been already actively deployed for numerous Bulava test launches.