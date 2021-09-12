Russian Submarine Orel Conducts Missile Fire at Drills in Arctic - Northern Fleet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) Russia's nuclear submarine Orel has fired a Granit anti-ship missile during military exercises in the Arctic, the Northern Fleet said on Sunday.

"During the exercises with the Arctic expedition group led by Northern Fleet Commander Alexander Moiseev, the Project 949A Antei-class nuclear submarine Orel of the Northern Fleet has conducted missile fire in the Barents Sea," the fleet said in a statement.

The missile's target imitating a large surface vessel was located more than 100 kilometers (about 62 miles) from the missile launch point, the fleet added.

The exercises with the Arctic expedition groups are the final stage of the Northern Fleet's operational and combat training in 2021. The drills, which includes up to 8,000 people and about 800 pieces of military equipment, take place in the waters of the Barents and Kara, Laptev seas as well as at training grounds in the Murmansk Region.