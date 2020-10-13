UrduPoint.com
Russian Submarine Orel Hits Surface Target In Barents Sea With Granit Missile - Navy

Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:50 PM

Russian Submarine Orel Hits Surface Target in Barents Sea With Granit Missile - Navy

Russian nuclear-powered submarine Orel fired an anti-ship cruise missile Granit at a surface target in the Barents Sea as part of exercises, the Northern Fleet said on Tuesday

SEVEROMORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Russian nuclear-powered submarine Orel fired an anti-ship cruise missile Granit at a surface target in the Barents Sea as part of exercises, the Northern Fleet said on Tuesday.

"On October 13, as part of the planned combat training tasks for the summer training period, the crew of the Northern Fleet's nuclear-powered missile submarine Orel fired an anti-ship cruise missile Granit at a surface target in the combat training grounds of the fleet in the Barents Sea," the statement says.

The firing was carried out from a submerged position at a target imitating a large "enemy" surface ship.

The target was at a distance of more than 120 kilometers (about 65 nautical miles) from the missile launch point.

The firing area was previously closed to civilian shipping and aviation flights. The closure of the area was ensured by ships of the Kola flotilla of diverse forces.

After successful rocket firing, the target was examined by the crew of the Il-38 anti-submarine aircraft of a separate mixed air regiment of the Northern Fleet's air force and air defense. According to the assessment of the fleet command, the submarine's crew coped with the assigned task, showing high professionalism and naval operating proficiency.

