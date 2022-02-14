(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A Russian Navy Kilo-class submarine passed through Turkey's Bosphorus strait on Sunday en route to the Black Sea, local media reported

ISTANBUL, Feb. 14 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) --:A Russian Navy Kilo-class submarine passed through Turkey's Bosphorus strait on Sunday en route to the Black Sea, local media reported.

The Kilo-class Rostov-Na-Donu submarine entered the 30-km-long strait from Turkey's inland Sea of Marmara, and headed to the Black Sea, according to the Sozcu daily.

Pictures believed taken in the morning show that a Turkish coast guard vessel escorted the diesel-electric attack submarine during its passage.

In the past few days, six Russian warships have sailed to the Black Sea via the Bosphorus strait, according to Sozcu.

On Saturday, Turkey's foreign ministry advised its citizens to avoid travelling to eastern Ukraine because of the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.