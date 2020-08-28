Russian Submarine Spotted Near Alaska Called 'Omsk,' Facing No Emergencies - Source

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The Russian submarine, which was spotted by the US Northern Command near Alaska, is called "Omsk" and taking part in drills, a source in Russia's Pacific Fleet told Sputnik on Friday, adding that the vessel faced no emergency situations.

On late Thursday, the US Northern Command said that a Russian submarine had surfaced near Alaska and expressed readiness to provide assistance for the vessel if needed.

"This is the Russian submarine 'Omsk' that is taking part in the drills," the source said.

He added that no emergency situations took place on board of the submarine.

On Thursday, the Russian Pacific Fleet said that the "Omsk" nuclear submarine and the "Varyag" missile cruiser were taking part in the Ocean Shield-2020 naval drills in the Bering Sea.