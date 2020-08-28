UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Submarine Spotted Near Alaska Called 'Omsk,' Facing No Emergencies - Source

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 06:10 AM

Russian Submarine Spotted Near Alaska Called 'Omsk,' Facing No Emergencies - Source

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The Russian submarine, which was spotted by the US Northern Command near Alaska, is called "Omsk" and taking part in drills, a source in Russia's Pacific Fleet told Sputnik on Friday, adding that the vessel faced no emergency situations.

On late Thursday, the US Northern Command said that a Russian submarine had surfaced near Alaska and expressed readiness to provide assistance for the vessel if needed.

"This is the Russian submarine 'Omsk' that is taking part in the drills," the source said.

He added that no emergency situations took place on board of the submarine.

On Thursday, the Russian Pacific Fleet said that the "Omsk" nuclear submarine and the "Varyag" missile cruiser were taking part in the Ocean Shield-2020 naval drills in the Bering Sea.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Omsk

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of participant ..

5 hours ago

&#039;Let’s focus on the positives,&#039; says K ..

5 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs implementation of work ..

6 hours ago

Dubai Canvas offers unique immersive art experienc ..

6 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi establishes Women’s Council in sup ..

6 hours ago

Ministry of Education, NCEMA announce re-opening o ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.