Russian Submariners Killed In Fire Were Conducting Hydrosphere Surveys - Defense Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 03:20 PM

Russian Submariners Killed in Fire Were Conducting Hydrosphere Surveys - Defense Minister

All the Russian submariners who were on board of the deep-sea research submersible that caught fire on Monday were high-class military experts conducting important surveys of the Earth's hydrosphere, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday

SEVEROMORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) All the Russian submariners who were on board of the deep-sea research submersible that caught fire on Monday were high-class military experts conducting important surveys of the Earth's hydrosphere, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the fire broke out on the submersible, which has been towed to the Severomorsk naval base in the north of Russia, on Monday, killing 14 submariners, who got poisoned with combustion gas. The rest of the crew were rescued. Shoigu arrived in Severomorsk earlier on Wednesday to hold a meeting with the commission tasked with finding the reasons behind the deadly fire.

"The submariners who were on board were unique military experts, high-class professionals who conducted important surveys of the Earth's hydrosphere," Shoigu said.

