Russian, Sudanese Diplomats Discuss Trade Ties, Intra-Sudanese Settlement - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and his Sudanese counterpart, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, have discussed the upcoming session of the bilateral intergovernmental commission on trade cooperation and issues pertaining to the intra-Sudanese settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"[The parties] discussed preparations for the 7th session of the Russian-Sudanese Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, which will take place in Khartoum at the beginning of 2020," the ministry said in a statement.

The diplomats also addressed bilateral relations and their further development. Moscow confirmed its readiness to assist Khartoum in overcoming current difficulties.

According to the ministry, the talks also focused on the developments in Darfur and South Sudan, the intra-Sudanese settlement, and other conflicts in the region.