Russian, Sudanese Diplomats Meet In Khartoum For Talks On Bilateral Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 01:10 AM

Russian, Sudanese Diplomats Meet in Khartoum for Talks on Bilateral Ties

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) A delegation of Russian diplomats met with Sudanese Foreign Ministry officials in Khartoum on Wednesday for talks on bilateral relations.

"The meeting covered bilateral economic and cultural relations as well as important regional and international issues," the Sudanese ministry said in a press release.

The Russian delegation was led by Alexander Kinshchak, the head of the Foreign Ministry's middle East and North Africa Department. The official was welcomed by the Sudanese diplomat in charge of Asian and Arab affairs and met with Deputy Foreign Minister Siddiq Abdel-Aziz to discuss ways of boosting trade between their countries and opportunities for joint investment projects.

The meetings took place in the run-up to the 7th Russian-Sudanese intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation in Sudan's capital from March 11-13. It last convened in Moscow in December 2018.

