Russian, Sudanese Leaders Discussed Defense Cooperation - Kremlin On S-400 Deliveries

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 03:19 PM

Russian, Sudanese Leaders Discussed Defense Cooperation - Kremlin on S-400 Deliveries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and the head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, have discussed defense cooperation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on prospects for Russia's S-400 missile systems deliveries to the African nation.

Putin and Burhan met on Wednesday in Russia's Sochi.

"Defense cooperation was on the agenda during the negotiations," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether they discussed S-400 purchasing.

