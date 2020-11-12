Russian Supreme Court Eases Detention Conditions for Investor Calvey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The Russian Supreme Court on Thursday released Michael Calvey, a US investor and founder of Baring Vostok fund, from home arrest.

The investor cannot leave his home at night and must appear before court in timely manner.

Calvey is suspected of $32.4 million fraud. The hearing on the case itself is expected to begin soon.