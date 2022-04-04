Russian Supreme Court Supports Proposals on Criminal Liability for Sanctions Compliance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Russia's Supreme Court has supported the Russian lawmakers' proposals on criminal liability for the implementation of sanctions on the territory of Russia, Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building, Andrey Klishas, said.

On Sunday, Klishas said that Russian lawmakers had proposed legal changes seeking to criminalize actions within the country's territory taken in support of Western sanctions.

"The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation supported our proposals on criminal liability for the implementation of sanctions on the territory of Russia," Klishas wrote on Telegram on Monday.