UrduPoint.com

Russian Supreme Court Supports Proposals On Criminal Liability For Sanctions Compliance

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Russian Supreme Court Supports Proposals on Criminal Liability for Sanctions Compliance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Russia's Supreme Court has supported the Russian lawmakers' proposals on criminal liability for the implementation of sanctions on the territory of Russia, Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building, Andrey Klishas, said.

On Sunday, Klishas said that Russian lawmakers had proposed legal changes seeking to criminalize actions within the country's territory taken in support of Western sanctions.

"The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation supported our proposals on criminal liability for the implementation of sanctions on the territory of Russia," Klishas wrote on Telegram on Monday.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Russia Criminals Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2022

36 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th April 2022

41 minutes ago
 No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume sess ..

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume session today

22 hours ago
 Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sar ..

Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sarwar

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.