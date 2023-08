MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The Russian Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the 22-year prison sentence of Roscosmos chief's aide and former journalist, Ivan Safronov, in the case of high treason, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"The verdict of the court is left unchanged, the cassation appeal is not satisfied," the judge said.