Russian Supreme Court Upholds Decision to Bar Communist Candidate Grudinin From Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) The Supreme Court of Russia has recognized as legal the decision of the Central Election Commission (CEC) to bar senior Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin from running in the parliamentary elections scheduled for September, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday from the courtroom.

Late last month, the CEC registered a Federal list of 344 Communist Party candidates for the parliament's lower house elections. Grudinin, who came in second in a 2018 presidential election, was excluded from the list, as the Prosecutor General's Office provided information that he allegedly had shares in a foreign offshore company, Bontro LTD.

The Communist Party appealed to the Supreme Court to challenge the decision, calling it "groundless and illegal."

"[We rule] to reject the complaint of the Communist Party ... political party and Grudinin," the judge announced.

In 2018, Grudinin was the Communist party's candidate for the presidential election. He came in second, gaining around 12% of the vote.