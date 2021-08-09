UrduPoint.com

Russian Supreme Court Upholds Decision To Bar Communist Candidate Grudinin From Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 09:32 PM

Russian Supreme Court Upholds Decision to Bar Communist Candidate Grudinin From Elections

The Supreme Court of Russia has recognized as legal the decision of the Central Election Commission (CEC) to bar senior Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin from running in the parliamentary elections scheduled for September, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday from the courtroom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) The Supreme Court of Russia has recognized as legal the decision of the Central Election Commission (CEC) to bar senior Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin from running in the parliamentary elections scheduled for September, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday from the courtroom.

Late last month, the CEC registered a Federal list of 344 Communist Party candidates for the parliament's lower house elections. Grudinin, who came in second in a 2018 presidential election, was excluded from the list, as the Prosecutor General's Office provided information that he allegedly had shares in a foreign offshore company, Bontro LTD.

The Communist Party appealed to the Supreme Court to challenge the decision, calling it "groundless and illegal."

"[We rule] to reject the complaint of the Communist Party ... political party and Grudinin," the judge announced.

In 2018, Grudinin was the Communist party's candidate for the presidential election. He came in second, gaining around 12% of the vote.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Russia Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Company September 2018 From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister, Buzdar discuss strategy to check i ..

Prime Minister, Buzdar discuss strategy to check inflation, hoarding in Punjab

11 seconds ago
 Two matches of Independence Hockey Cup end in draw ..

Two matches of Independence Hockey Cup end in draw

14 seconds ago
 Customs seizes 138 kg Charas in Sukkur

Customs seizes 138 kg Charas in Sukkur

15 seconds ago
 Supreme Court orders govt to take measures for phy ..

Supreme Court orders govt to take measures for physical, mental health of Dr Abd ..

21 seconds ago
 Raisi tells Macron nuclear talks must guarantee Te ..

Raisi tells Macron nuclear talks must guarantee Tehran's 'rights'

5 minutes ago
 Canada welcomes fully vaccinated Americans across ..

Canada welcomes fully vaccinated Americans across reopened border

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.