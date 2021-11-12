UrduPoint.com

Russian Supreme Court Upholds Obligation To Take COVID-19 Test After Returning From Abroad

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 03:40 PM

Russian Supreme Court Upholds Obligation to Take COVID-19 Test After Returning From Abroad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The Supreme Court of Russia found legal the obligation for Russians to take coronavirus tests after returning from abroad and to self-isolate until receiving test results, this is the first decision of this kind, the court told Sputnik on Friday.

The court rejected a claim of a citizen who tried to challenge a relevant clause of the chief sanitary doctor's order issued in March 2020.

The clause obligates Russians to take a PCR test for COVID-19 within three days after returning from abroad and to self-isolate until the results are available. This is not applicable to those who were vaccinated against COVID-19 or were officially registered as recovered. The plaintiff claimed that this obligation is discriminatory against those non-vaccinated and envisions no possibility to reject "unnecessary medical manipulations."

"The court refused to satisfy the claim," the court said.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Russia Doctor March 2020 From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UVAS holds seminar on "Entrepreneurship as a Valua ..

UVAS holds seminar on "Entrepreneurship as a Valuable Career Option'

5 minutes ago
 UAE announces 72 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries ..

UAE announces 72 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 ..

34 minutes ago
 GCU awards three PhD degrees

GCU awards three PhD degrees

37 minutes ago
 Bulgaria holds third vote amid coronavirus onslaug ..

Bulgaria holds third vote amid coronavirus onslaught

37 minutes ago
 Broken dreams: Burkina's orphans schooled in Castr ..

Broken dreams: Burkina's orphans schooled in Castro's Cuba

39 minutes ago
 Children should choose healthy, simple diet, stay ..

Children should choose healthy, simple diet, stay away from smoking: Gen Kiani

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.