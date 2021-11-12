Russian Supreme Court Upholds Obligation to Take COVID-19 Test After Returning From Abroad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The Supreme Court of Russia found legal the obligation for Russians to take coronavirus tests after returning from abroad and to self-isolate until receiving test results, this is the first decision of this kind, the court told Sputnik on Friday.

The court rejected a claim of a citizen who tried to challenge a relevant clause of the chief sanitary doctor's order issued in March 2020.

The clause obligates Russians to take a PCR test for COVID-19 within three days after returning from abroad and to self-isolate until the results are available. This is not applicable to those who were vaccinated against COVID-19 or were officially registered as recovered. The plaintiff claimed that this obligation is discriminatory against those non-vaccinated and envisions no possibility to reject "unnecessary medical manipulations."

"The court refused to satisfy the claim," the court said.