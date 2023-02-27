Russian Suspension of New START Not Officialized, US Awaiting Notification - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States is still awaiting notification from Russia regarding officialization of Moscow's decision to suspend participation in the New START nuclear arms control treaty, Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control Mallory Stewart said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The United States is still awaiting notification from Russia regarding officialization of Moscow's decision to suspend participation in the New START nuclear arms control treaty, Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control Mallory Stewart said on Monday.

"We haven't received any formal notifications with respect to the treaty that suspends additional notifications," Stewart said during an interview with the Brookings Institution. "The suspension hasn't been officially affected yet, in the sense that we're still receiving notifications as recently as today under the treaty - regular notifications - but we expect that as soon as that suspension has been formalized, that those will stop pursuant to what we've heard from our Russian colleagues."

The US is trying to follow up with Russia to better understand the situation, Stewart added.