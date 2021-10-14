The intelligence services of the CIS countries have a large amount of information proving that the United States is playing a coordinating role in the destructive work of the West against CIS states, Sergei Naryshkin, director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The intelligence services of the CIS countries have a large amount of information proving that the United States is playing a coordinating role in the destructive work of the West against CIS states, Sergei Naryshkin, director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Wednesday.

"We have accumulated a great deal of material saying that the United States of America plays a significant coordinating role in the destructive work against our countries," Naryshkin said.

The United States and its allies want to destabilize the situation in the CIS countries ahead of elections there at various levels, Naryshkin added.