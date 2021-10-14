UrduPoint.com

Russian SVR Chief Says US Coordinating West's Destructive Work Against CIS

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 12:30 AM

Russian SVR Chief Says US Coordinating West's Destructive Work Against CIS

The intelligence services of the CIS countries have a large amount of information proving that the United States is playing a coordinating role in the destructive work of the West against CIS states, Sergei Naryshkin, director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The intelligence services of the CIS countries have a large amount of information proving that the United States is playing a coordinating role in the destructive work of the West against CIS states, Sergei Naryshkin, director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Wednesday.

"We have accumulated a great deal of material saying that the United States of America plays a significant coordinating role in the destructive work against our countries," Naryshkin said.

The United States and its allies want to destabilize the situation in the CIS countries ahead of elections there at various levels, Naryshkin added.

Related Topics

Russia United States

Recent Stories

World’s most creative transport disruptors to re ..

World’s most creative transport disruptors to reveal tomorrow’s travel logis ..

1 hour ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints new Director-General ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints new Director-General of Dubai Judicial Institute

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed praises Dubai-based family for ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises Dubai-based family for organ donation that saved thr ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Sports Council, RCS Sport renew partners ..

Abu Dhabi Sports Council, RCS Sport renew partnership for UAE Tour

2 hours ago
 US Supreme Court appears to back death sentence fo ..

US Supreme Court appears to back death sentence for Boston marathon bomber

8 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announces Rs. 5.5 bln ..

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announces Rs. 5.5 bln prison package

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.