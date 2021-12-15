Russian SVR Director Naryshkin Says His Service Interested in Equal Cooperation With CIA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said that he noted the SVR's interest in cooperating with the CIA on the basis of generally accepted principles of intelligence partnership at a recent meeting in Moscow with CIA Director William Burns.

"Today I know only a few intelligence services that openly declared their unwillingness to communicate with us. We constantly cooperate with all the important intelligence services of the world.

Our partners include the US CIA, with which we continue to interact on the fight against international terrorism and exchange views on urgent issues of modern times," Naryshkin said in an interview with the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper shortly before the 101st anniversary of the SVR creation, celebrated on December 20.

"During a recent meeting with CIA Director William Burns, I noted our interest in developing mutually beneficial cooperation based on generally accepted principles of partnership," he said.