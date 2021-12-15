UrduPoint.com

Russian SVR Director Says West Lost Enthusiasm For Instigating Mass Protests In Russia

Russian SVR Director Says West Lost Enthusiasm for Instigating Mass Protests in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Western intelligence services have lost their enthusiasm for seeking to instigate mass protest movements in Russia in recent years, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said.

"As long as Russia remains invulnerable to any external attacks, the topic of destabilizing the situation from within (the country) will never lose its relevance for our opponents.

Another thing is that in recent years, the enthusiasm for the possibility of instigating a mass protest movement in our country among the Western special services and other government structures has diminished," Naryshkin said in an interview with the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper published before the 101st anniversary of the SVR creation, celebrated on December 20.

According to him, the case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny played an important role in the extinction of this enthusiasm.

