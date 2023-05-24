(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Wednesday that the SVR receives information about the injury of Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi but there is no guarantee that it is accurate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Wednesday that the SVR receives information about the injury of Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi but there is no guarantee that it is accurate.

Earlier in the day, a representative of Russian law enforcement agencies told Sputnik that Zaluzhnyi received a head injury and shrapnel wounds as a result of Russia's missile strike in early May.

"Of course, we receive information. But I cannot guarantee you that this information is 100% reliable. I may disappoint you, but it is unlikely that I will tell you something that is beyond your knowledge. I don't think it's worth focusing on this issue," Naryshkin told reporters.