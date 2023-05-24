UrduPoint.com

Russian SVR Receives Information About Zaluzhnyi's Injury, Says No Guarantee It Is True

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2023 | 11:21 PM

Russian SVR Receives Information About Zaluzhnyi's Injury, Says No Guarantee It Is True

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Wednesday that the SVR receives information about the injury of Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi but there is no guarantee that it is accurate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Wednesday that the SVR receives information about the injury of Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi but there is no guarantee that it is accurate.

Earlier in the day, a representative of Russian law enforcement agencies told Sputnik that Zaluzhnyi received a head injury and shrapnel wounds as a result of Russia's missile strike in early May.

"Of course, we receive information. But I cannot guarantee you that this information is 100% reliable. I may disappoint you, but it is unlikely that I will tell you something that is beyond your knowledge. I don't think it's worth focusing on this issue," Naryshkin told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia May

Recent Stories

Imprisoned Serbian Gen. Mladic Able to Talk But He ..

Imprisoned Serbian Gen. Mladic Able to Talk But Health Remains Poor - Son

3 minutes ago
 Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss Situation in Syria Durin ..

Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss Situation in Syria During Phone Conversation - Ankara

3 minutes ago
 BoAJK's remittances increased to record high of Rs ..

BoAJK's remittances increased to record high of Rs 6.76 billion

7 minutes ago
 Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar for ..

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar for full court bench to decide el ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan considers IHR implementation as top prior ..

Pakistan considers IHR implementation as top priority agenda: Minister for Natio ..

3 minutes ago
 95% miscreants involved in May 9 incidents identif ..

95% miscreants involved in May 9 incidents identified; 60% arrested: Cabinet tol ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.