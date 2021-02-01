Russian, Swedish Top Diplomats to Discuss Ukrainian Peace Process on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Segey Lavrov and his Swedish counterpart, Ann Linde, will have talks on Tuesday about peace process in Russia's neighborhood, including in Ukraine.

Linde, who holds the rotating chairmanship of the OSCE security group, visited Ukraine shortly after taking office last month to observe the situation first-hand on the ground.

"They [ministers] plan to look at how the OSCE can assist in ending conflicts in eastern Ukraine, Nagorno-Karabakh and Transnistria," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The diplomats will look at the progress made by the OSCE's contact group. Lavrov will emphasize the need for a "meaningful, direct" dialogue between eastern militias and the government in Kiev and the implementation of the Minsk accords.