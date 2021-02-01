UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Swedish Top Diplomats To Discuss Ukrainian Peace Process On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 3 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Russian, Swedish Top Diplomats to Discuss Ukrainian Peace Process on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Segey Lavrov and his Swedish counterpart, Ann Linde, will have talks on Tuesday about peace process in Russia's neighborhood, including in Ukraine.

Linde, who holds the rotating chairmanship of the OSCE security group, visited Ukraine shortly after taking office last month to observe the situation first-hand on the ground.

"They [ministers] plan to look at how the OSCE can assist in ending conflicts in eastern Ukraine, Nagorno-Karabakh and Transnistria," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The diplomats will look at the progress made by the OSCE's contact group. Lavrov will emphasize the need for a "meaningful, direct" dialogue between eastern militias and the government in Kiev and the implementation of the Minsk accords.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Minsk Progress Kiev Government

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Princes ..

15 minutes ago

PCB U16 National One-Day Tournament details announ ..

22 minutes ago

Hammad Azhar tests positive for COVID-19

25 minutes ago

106,615 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

30 minutes ago

PM approves solarization of tubewells to facilitat ..

34 minutes ago

President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassa ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.