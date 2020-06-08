UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian-Swedish Trade Monitoring Committee To Convene In May 2021 - Russian Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

Russian-Swedish Trade Monitoring Committee to Convene in May 2021 - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Russia and Sweden will hold a session of their bilateral Monitoring committee on trade and economic cooperation in May of 2021 to boost cooperation between the states, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Monday.

The decision to convene the committee was reached earlier in the day during the online talks between Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov and Swedish Minister for Foreign Trade Anna Hallberg.

"During the meeting, the sides have discussed the prospects of the revitalization of bilateral dialogue and agreed to hold a session of Russian-Swedish Monitoring committee on trade and economic cooperation in May 2021," the statement, shared with Sputnik, read.

According to the latest available data, trade between Russia and Sweden amounted to over $4.5 billion in 2019, which is a 15.5 percent fall year-on-year.

