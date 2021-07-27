Russian Swimmer Yevgeny Rylov Wins Gold In 100m Backstroke At Tokyo Olympic Games
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 07:30 AM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) For the first time in 25 years, Russia's Yevgeny Rylov won the Olympic gold medal in swimming for the Russian national team, defeating others in the 100-meter backstroke at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Rylov swam the distance in 51.98 seconds, setting a European record.
Russia's Kliment Kolesnikov (52.00) won silver. American Ryan Murphy (52.19) took bronze.