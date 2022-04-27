Russian, Swiss Diplomats Discuss Humanitarian Situation in Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and Swiss Ambassador to Russia Krystyna Marty Lang discussed the humanitarian situation in Ukraine on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On April 27, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Rudenko received Swiss Ambassador to Moscow Marty Lang.

During the meeting the parties discussed the current situation in Ukraine with a focus on solving humanitarian problems," the ministry said in a statement published on its website.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.