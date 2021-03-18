UrduPoint.com
Russian, Swiss Lawmakers Discuss Resuming In-Person Meetings - Ambassador

Thu 18th March 2021

Russian and Swiss parliament members discuss ways to resume face-to-face meetings, Sergei Garmonin, the Russian ambassador to Switzerland, told Sputnik

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Russian and Swiss parliament members discuss ways to resume face-to-face meetings, Sergei Garmonin, the Russian ambassador to Switzerland, told Sputnik.

"The resumption of 'live' contacts is under discussion now. If epidemiological conditions permit, the Swiss delegation will make an official visit to Russia before the end of this year," Garmonin said.

The ambassador mentioned that lawmakers also consider the opportunity of visiting a Russian region, adding that interregional cooperation remains the most important element of the dialogue between the two countries.

According to Garmonin, it is parliament members who often become guides, opening new opportunities for their regions to establish new relations with foreign partners. He added that the parliamentary group "Switzerland - Russia" will facilitate this process.

More Stories From World

