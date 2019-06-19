Russian-Swiss Trade Up 20% Year-on-Year to $7.5Bln in 2018 - Foreign Minister

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The trade between Russia and Switzerland increased by 20 percent year-on-year to $7.5 billion Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We have a good political dialogue at all levels, steady growth in bilateral trade. Last year, it reached $7.

5 billion, an increase of more than 20 percent [year-on-year], and in the first quarter this year, there was a 18-percent increase," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with his Swiss counterpart, Ignazio Cassis.

Switzerland's cumulative direct investments in Russia amounted to $12 billion, while Russia invested a total of $18 billion in Switzerland, the minister added.