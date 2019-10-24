Russian Syria-Style Anti-Terrorist Op Could Have Saved Libya - Equatorial Guinea President

A Russian anti-terrorist operation, similar to the one that took place in Syria, could have saved Libya, the president of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, told Sputnik

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) A Russian anti-terrorist operation, similar to the one that took place in Syria , could have saved Libya , the president of Equatorial Guinea , Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, told Sputnik.

"Russia's contribution is effective because there are not just terrorist groups, but there exist terrorist states. For example, what happened with Syria, this was financed terrorism. But we welcomed Russia's intervention to stop the effects of terrorism in Syria. At the same time, it would have been better if, for example, this happened in Libya," the president of Equatorial Guinea said, adding that the country was destabilized "precisely due to the effects of terrorism.

An operation similar to the one in Syria "would have saved the situation in Libya," Obiang argued.

The president of Equatorial Guinea added that Libya, stuck in an eight-year-long internal conflict was in "a permanently destabilized state" with "no possibility to hope for lasting peace."