Russian, Syrian Agencies Signed 9 Deals On Sidelines Of Damascus Conference - Official

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

Russian, Syrian Agencies Signed 9 Deals on Sidelines of Damascus Conference - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Russia and Syria have signed nine agreements and memorandums, and plan to sign eight more documents on the sidelines of the Damascus International Conference on the Return of Refugees to Syria, the head of the Russian-Syrian coordination center for refugees return said on Wednesday.

"Russian and Syrian agencies have already signed nine agreements and memorandums.

We plan to sign eight more on the sidelines of this conference, on energy, customs union and educational activities. This will certainly result in new prospects for developing our mutually beneficial relations and strengthening partnership," Mikhail Mizintsev said.

According to the official, Russia and Syria have already held 31 meetings on refugee return and reconstruction. United Nations representatives were present at two of these meetings.

