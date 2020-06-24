Russian, Syrian Air Defense Shot Down 2 Militant Drones Near Hmeimim on Monday - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Russian and Syrian air defense systems shot down two drones of militants near Hmeimim airbase on June 22, Rear Adm. Alexander Shcherbitsky, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Tuesday.

"At around 10:30 p.m.

[19:00 GMT], Russian air defense systems detected unmanned aerial vehicles approaching the area of the Russian airbase Hmeimim and the town of Jableh in Latakia province," Shcherbitsky said.

"The fire of Russian and Syrian air defense systems shot down two combat unmanned aerial vehicles of militants," he added.

There are no casualties, the airbase is operating in normal mode, he said.