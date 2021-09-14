Russian, Syrian Armies Achieved Significant Results in Elimination of Terrorism - Assad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Syria and Russia have achieved significant results in the fight against international terrorism, Syrian President Bashar Assad said in Moscow at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Our two armies, the Russian and the Syrian, have achieved significant results not only in the liberation of the occupied territories seized by militants, in the destruction of terrorism, but also contributed to the return of refugees who were forced to leave their homes, to leave their homeland," Assad said.

"Taking into account the fact that international terrorism knows no borders, spreads like an infection throughout the world, our armies, I can state, have made a huge contribution to protecting all mankind from this evil," the Syrian leader added.

The text of his speech was published on the Kremlin website.