Russian-Syrian Cooperation Helped Wipe Out Dangerous Militant Leaders - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Russia-backed Syrian government troops have been able to kill dangerous militant leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a visit to Damascus on Tuesday.

"We accomplished a lot last year.

Military police conducted successful operations in the Golan Heights, Palmyra, Aleppo... Russian pilots carried out surveillance flights and lent air support to the Syrian army. This cooperation helped liquidate the most dangerous militant leaders," Putin said in a video of his meeting with President Bashar Assad, published by the Syrian presidency.

