Russian, Syrian Coordination Committees To Hold Virtual Meeting On Decembre 23 - Source
Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 02:10 PM
DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The coordination committees of Russia and Syria will hold a meeting in the format of a video conference on December 23, an informed source told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"The coordination committees of Russia and Syria will hold a videoconference this coming Thursday.
There will be several speeches at the opening ... (by high-ranking officials) as well as a report (by the head of the Russian-Syrian coordination center) Mikhail Mizintsev on the results of the work of the committees in 2021," the source said.