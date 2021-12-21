Russian, Syrian Coordination Committees to Hold Virtual Meeting on Decembre 23 - Source

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 02:10 PM

The coordination committees of Russia and Syria will hold a meeting in the format of a video conference on December 23, an informed source told Sputnik on Tuesday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The coordination committees of Russia and Syria will hold a meeting in the format of a video conference on December 23, an informed source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The coordination committees of Russia and Syria will hold a videoconference this coming Thursday.

There will be several speeches at the opening ... (by high-ranking officials) as well as a report (by the head of the Russian-Syrian coordination center) Mikhail Mizintsev on the results of the work of the committees in 2021," the source said.

