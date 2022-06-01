UrduPoint.com

Russian, Syrian Deputy Ministers Discussed Humanitarian Corridor In Idlib Zone - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Russian and Syrian deputy foreign ministers Sergey Vershinin and Ayman Susan discussed a cross-border mechanism for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Idlib de-escalation zone, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Particular attention was paid to UN Security Council Resolution 2585, which includes a cross-border mechanism for the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Idlib de-escalation zone without coordination with the SAR government, as well as establishing internal access from Damascus to all parts of Syria and implementing early recovery projects," the ministry said.

Both sides noted that "cross-border deliveries violate the guidelines for humanitarian assistance, which stipulate the provision of assistance with the consent and in coordination with the government of the recipient country."

