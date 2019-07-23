UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Syrian Diplomats Discuss Situation In Syria - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 12:32 AM

Russian, Syrian Diplomats Discuss Situation in Syria - Foreign Ministry

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed the situation in Syria with Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed the situation in Syria with Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"The sides thoroughly discussed the situation in Syria. Special attention was paid to the reconstruction of social and economic infrastructure and setting conditions for the return of the refugees and displaced people.

The sides also discussed the further deepening of Russian-Syrian cooperation," the statement read.

The meeting was held at the request of Haddad, the ministry noted.

Syria has been engulfed in a civil conflict since 2011 between President Bashar Assad's government and various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations. In May 2017, the sides agreed to a ceasefire under the mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey, and established four de-escalation zones.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Iran Russia Turkey May 2017 Government Refugee Opposition

Recent Stories

DPW begins construction of Khorfakkan Abattoir

34 minutes ago

Etisalat offers Hajj and Umrah roaming pack

34 minutes ago

Rashid Hospital ranks among top 10 health faciliti ..

34 minutes ago

RAK Chamber calls on Costa Rican business leaders ..

49 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque makes top 5 global landm ..

1 hour ago

Heavy shower inundates low lying areas, power supp ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.