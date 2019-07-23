Russian, Syrian Diplomats Discuss Situation in Syria - Foreign Ministry

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed the situation in Syria with Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed the situation in Syria with Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"The sides thoroughly discussed the situation in Syria. Special attention was paid to the reconstruction of social and economic infrastructure and setting conditions for the return of the refugees and displaced people.

The sides also discussed the further deepening of Russian-Syrian cooperation," the statement read.

The meeting was held at the request of Haddad, the ministry noted.

Syria has been engulfed in a civil conflict since 2011 between President Bashar Assad's government and various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations. In May 2017, the sides agreed to a ceasefire under the mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey, and established four de-escalation zones.