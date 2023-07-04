Russian, Syrian Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation in Syria, Coordination in UN - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Syrian Foreign Minister Faysal Mikdad discussed in a telephone conversation the situation in Syria and the coordination of positions of both countries in the UN, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The foreign ministers exchanged views on topical issues of the regional agenda. The situation in and around Syria was discussed in detail. The main attention was paid to the issues of joint coordination in the UN," the statement said.