Open Menu

Russian, Syrian Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation In Syria, Coordination In UN - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Russian, Syrian Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation in Syria, Coordination in UN - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Syrian Foreign Minister Faysal Mikdad discussed in a telephone conversation the situation in Syria and the coordination of positions of both countries in the UN, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The foreign ministers exchanged views on topical issues of the regional agenda. The situation in and around Syria was discussed in detail. The main attention was paid to the issues of joint coordination in the UN," the statement said.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia

Recent Stories

Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, eq ..

Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, equities wobble

51 minutes ago
 Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP ..

Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP

52 minutes ago
 US Senator J.D. Vance Vows to Block Confirmation o ..

US Senator J.D. Vance Vows to Block Confirmation of 30 Diplomatic Nominees - Rep ..

51 minutes ago
 Street criminal arrested as injured, snatched mobi ..

Street criminal arrested as injured, snatched mobile phones recovered

1 hour ago
 Chairman, Secretary SLA expresses sorrow on death ..

Chairman, Secretary SLA expresses sorrow on death of Dr Murlidhar Jetley

1 hour ago
 Germany Plans to Raise Extra $18.1Bln in Debt in 2 ..

Germany Plans to Raise Extra $18.1Bln in Debt in 2024 - Reports

1 hour ago
UK to Raise Issue of Artificial Intelligence at UN ..

UK to Raise Issue of Artificial Intelligence at UN Security Council for First Ti ..

1 hour ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) stops implementation o ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) stops implementation on summons for GCU VC

1 hour ago
 Israel's Operation in Jenin Will Continue Until Go ..

Israel's Operation in Jenin Will Continue Until Goals Achieved - Prime Minister

1 hour ago
 Cotton growers advised to take extra care of their ..

Cotton growers advised to take extra care of their crops during rains

1 hour ago
 CDA to organises public awareness walk on environ ..

CDA to organises public awareness walk on environmental pollution on Wednesday

1 hour ago
 Mercosur calls for 'update' to draft EU trade agre ..

Mercosur calls for 'update' to draft EU trade agreement

1 hour ago

More Stories From World