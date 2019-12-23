Russian, Syrian Foreign Ministers Meet Monday to Co-Chair Cooperation Panel

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The Russian and Syrian foreign ministers will meet in Moscow on Monday to hold bilateral talks and co-chair a joint commission on economic, scientific and technical cooperation.

The annual panel's 12th regular sitting will continue through Tuesday.

It last assembled in Damascus in December of 2018 to agree a pact on joint exploration of hydrocarbons in Syria.

Russia's Sergey Lavrov is expected to discuss a host of bilateral, regional and international issues in a one-on-one meeting with the top Syrian diplomat, Walid Muallem.

The current situation in Syria will feature prominently in the talks. The diplomats will assess the work of the Geneva-based Syrian Constitutional Committee, which the UN special envoy to Syria has recently described as fragile.