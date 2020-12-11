Russian, Syrian Foreign Ministers to Discuss Situation in Syria on December 17 in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss the situation in Syria with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, on December 17 in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"On December 17, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with Faisal Mekdad, the Syrian Arab Republic's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Compatriots Abroad, who is arriving in Moscow on a working visit," the statement says.

The parties will exchange views on topical issues of the international and regional agenda.

"The main attention will be paid to the situation in Syria and the prospects for its development, including the promotion of a comprehensive political settlement of the crisis on the basis of UNSCR 2254, the problems of post-conflict reconstruction of the country and assistance to the process of the return of Syrian refugees," the ministry said.

In addition, the ministers will discuss topical issues of further strengthening the multifaceted Russian-Syrian cooperation.