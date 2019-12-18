UrduPoint.com
Russian, Syrian Foreign Ministers To Discuss Situation In Arab Country On Monday - Moscow

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 06:34 PM

Russian, Syrian Foreign Ministers to Discuss Situation in Arab Country on Monday - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will receive on Monday his Syrian counterpart, Walid Muallem, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will receive on Monday his Syrian counterpart, Walid Muallem, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

"On December 23, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to meet with Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of the Syrian Arab Republic, Mr. Muallem. He is arriving in Moscow to participate in the twelfth meeting of the permanent Russian-Syrian [intergovernmental] commission on economic and scientific-technical cooperation as the chairman of the Syrian side of the commission," Zakharova told reporters.

The spokeswoman added that the sides were expected to exchange views on regional and international issues, as well as discuss the situation in Syria, including the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva. Lavrov and Muallem will also address economic and trade cooperation.

The top Syrian diplomat is expected to participate in the Russian-Syrian intergovernmental commission meeting in Moscow from December 23-24.

The commission's previous meeting took place in December 2018 in Damascus, where the sides signed a commercial agreement for the exploration of hydrocarbons in Syria.

