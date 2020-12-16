Russian-Syrian Inter-Government Commission to Meet in Damascus in Early 2021 - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The next meeting of the Russian-Syrian intergovernmental commission is expected to take place in Damascus in the first quarter of 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with Syrian Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister Fayssal Mikdad on December 17.

"The sides are expected to hold an interested exchange of views on the development of the situation in and around Syria with an emphasis on the tasks of promoting a political settlement based on UNSC resolution 2254, including the work of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva. At the same time, we proceed from the need to respect the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Syria and from firm adherence to the right of the Syrians to independently determine the future of their country without external interference," the statement said.

The sides will consider in depth the whole range of issues related to further strengthening of the multifaceted partnership between the two countries.

"A special role in this context is played by the permanent Russian-Syrian commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation. The 13th meeting of the commission is to be held in Damascus in the first quarter of 2021," the ministry said.

The ministers will also discuss the prospects for the return of Syrian refugees and internally displaced persons to their places of permanent residence and related issues of restoring the country's infrastructure destroyed during the war.