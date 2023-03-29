Russian, Syrian, Iranian, Turkish Diplomats to Meet on April 3 in Moscow - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The meeting of deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Syria, Iran and Turkey will take place in Moscow on April 3, an informed source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that Moscow will host such a meeting next week.

"The meeting of the deputy foreign ministers of the four countries will be held in Moscow on Monday, April 3," the source said.