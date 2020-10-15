UrduPoint.com
Russian, Syrian Military Engineers Blow Up Nusra's Former Underground Shelter

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 09:30 AM

TARMALA (Syria) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Military engineers from Russia and Syria blew up the former underground shelter of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia), blocking the cave entrances, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

This shelter, carved in stone, was the command post of terrorists during the war.

Before entering the cave, the sappers carefully checked it for mines that the militants had left in large numbers during the retreat.

"When the army reached here, we found a lot of planted explosives and mines. First, we examined the territory, cleared mines around. Then we went inside. There were many camouflaged mines. We removed them," Osama Musa, deputy chief of the engineer service of the Syrian Armed Forces' special forces regiment, told reporters.

