Russian, Syrian Military Explode Underground Command Post Used by Militants in Idlib

SAYAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Russian and Syrian engineering troops have exploded a former terrorist command post located underground near a settlement of Sayat in Syria's Idlib province, Kamil Salimkhanov, the head of a Russian engineering force, said Thursday.

"These are underground shelters of illegal armed groups, this one was occupied by the Army of Pride group. It numbered about 1,500 people. It was their command post. They had this place seized since 2011 and abandoned it in August last year," Salimkhanov told journalists, according to a Sputnik correspondent.

The engineers used some 1102 Pounds of explosives to destroy the position, as well as a discovered an ammo stash.

According to the military, this area has such underground positions located every other 1968 feet. They were used by insurgents to coordinate their activity as well as manufacture ammunition and drones. The underground shelters are also said to have electricity, running water and marble floors.

Some areas of Idlib are still being held by armed militants although their territory is gradually dwindling, in part because of the effort to destroy their underground shelters and communication networks.