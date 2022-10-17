Russian, Syrian Military Neutralize IS Fighters Involved in Bus Blast in Damascus Province

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Russian and Syrian military forces conducted a special operation to eliminate militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), involved in the bombing of a bus in Syria's Damascus province, Maj. Gen. Oleg Egorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Sunday.

"Russian military group in cooperation with the units of Syrian state security and armed forces carried out a special operation in the city of Jasim in Syria's southern Daraa Governorate to eliminate IS militants involved in the terrorist act of October 13, a bomb attack on a bus with the soldiers of the fourth tank division of the Syrian armed forces in Damascus province, which killed 19 and wounded 22 people," Egorov told a briefing.

The official noted that 20 IS fighters were killed as a result of the operation, including four militants who plotted the bus attack.