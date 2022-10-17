UrduPoint.com

Russian, Syrian Military Neutralize IS Fighters Involved In Bus Blast In Damascus Province

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Russian, Syrian Military Neutralize IS Fighters Involved in Bus Blast in Damascus Province

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Russian and Syrian military forces conducted a special operation to eliminate militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), involved in the bombing of a bus in Syria's Damascus province, Maj. Gen. Oleg Egorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Sunday.

"Russian military group in cooperation with the units of Syrian state security and armed forces carried out a special operation in the city of Jasim in Syria's southern Daraa Governorate to eliminate IS militants involved in the terrorist act of October 13, a bomb attack on a bus with the soldiers of the fourth tank division of the Syrian armed forces in Damascus province, which killed 19 and wounded 22 people," Egorov told a briefing.

The official noted that 20 IS fighters were killed as a result of the operation, including four militants who plotted the bus attack.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Damascus Tank October Sunday

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

15 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

16 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

1 day ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.