Russian, Syrian Military Pilots Hold First Joint Patrol

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2022 | 10:40 AM

HMEIMIM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Russian and Syrian military pilots held their first joint patrol over the Syrian territory on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Russian aircraft took off from the Khmeimim Air Base in northwestern Syria. The air patrol's route was following - along the Golan Heights, then along the southern border, along the Euphrates and over the northern regions of Syria. Such joint patrols are expected to become regular.

