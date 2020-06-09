Russian, Syrian Military Say Rukban Refugee Camp May Experience Dramatic COVID-19 Outbreak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a deterioration of the situation in Syria's Rukban refugee camp, occupied by the United States and its allies, and a dramatic outbreak of COVID-19 may hit it, the heads of the joint Russia-Syria coordination center on refugee repatriation said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"The US continues destabilizing the situation in the country, preventing citizens' return to their homes and the provision of UN humanitarian assistance to the territories controlled by the Syrian government. The situation in the US troops-occupied territories, including At Tanf and areas near near Euphrates, remains critical, and it is aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic," Mikhail Mizintsev and Hussein Makhlouf said.

The Rukban refugee camp, where US-controlled militants "continue forcedly holding peaceful Syrian civilians", still faces the same humanitarian problems, the document read on.

"Absence of qualified medical assistance, individual protective gear, testing and barrier control may lead to a dramatic outbreak of COVID-19, given the high density of population and the fact that refugees live in deplorable sanitary conditions," the statement said.