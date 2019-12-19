UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Syrian Regions To Sign Cooperation Agreements In 2020

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:14 PM

Russian, Syrian Regions to Sign Cooperation Agreements in 2020

Cooperation agreements are going to be signed between several Russian and Syrian regions next year, the press service of Russian veterans' organization Combat Brotherhood said in a statement on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Cooperation agreements are going to be signed between several Russian and Syrian regions next year, the press service of Russian veterans' organization Combat Brotherhood said in a statement on Thursday.

The decisions were made following a meeting between Syrian President Bashar Assad and a Russian delegation headed by lawmaker Dmitriy Sablin, who is also a senior member of the Combat Brotherhood.

"The matter of continuing to work on developing ties between the Syrian and Russian regions was discussed. At the beginning of next year, a visit to Syria will take place, as well as the signing of [cooperation] agreements between the Moscow Region and the Damascus province, and between the Yaroslavl Region and Aleppo province," the statement said.

Sablin's previous visit to Syria took place in late August. He heads the Russia-Syria parliamentary friendship group.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Damascus Visit Yaroslavl Aleppo August

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Director-General of NMC

58 seconds ago

Sharjah Ladies Club outlines strategic goals, visi ..

31 minutes ago

Govt implementing public welfare plan: Noor Muhamm ..

1 minute ago

Australia's Cummins sold for record $2.17m at IPL

1 minute ago

17th Convocation of AJK University: 15000 successf ..

1 minute ago

Paris Court Hands Down 1st Sentence for Police Bru ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.