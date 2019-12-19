Russian, Syrian Regions to Sign Cooperation Agreements in 2020

Cooperation agreements are going to be signed between several Russian and Syrian regions next year, the press service of Russian veterans' organization Combat Brotherhood said in a statement on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Cooperation agreements are going to be signed between several Russian and Syrian regions next year, the press service of Russian veterans' organization Combat Brotherhood said in a statement on Thursday.

The decisions were made following a meeting between Syrian President Bashar Assad and a Russian delegation headed by lawmaker Dmitriy Sablin, who is also a senior member of the Combat Brotherhood.

"The matter of continuing to work on developing ties between the Syrian and Russian regions was discussed. At the beginning of next year, a visit to Syria will take place, as well as the signing of [cooperation] agreements between the Moscow Region and the Damascus province, and between the Yaroslavl Region and Aleppo province," the statement said.

Sablin's previous visit to Syria took place in late August. He heads the Russia-Syria parliamentary friendship group.