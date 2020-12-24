UrduPoint.com
Russian, Syrian Servicemen Hold Joint Military Drills To Repel Terrorist Attack In Tartus

Thu 24th December 2020 | 07:30 AM

TARTUS (Syria) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Russian and Syrian servicemen conducted joint military drills to repel a simulated terrorist attack on a Russian naval logistics facility in Syria's Tartus, Captain 1st Rank Dmitry Dobrynin, commander of the Russian Navy's forces in the far zone, who led the training from the Russian side, told reporters.

During the exercises, which involved more than 500 servicemen, joint actions of the ground forces, the navy and air force were practiced for the first time.

"The uniqueness of this exercise is that we practiced actions both at sea and on land," Dobrynin said.

