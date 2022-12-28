Russian, Syrian, Turkish Defense Ministers Hold Talks in Moscow - Russian Defense Ministry

The defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey held trilateral talks in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss ways to resolve the Syrian crisis, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey held trilateral talks in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss ways to resolve the Syrian crisis, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On December 28, trilateral talks between the defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey took place in Moscow.

The meeting discussed ways to address the Syrian crisis, the issue of refugees, joint efforts to combat extremist groups in Syria," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

After the meeting, the defense ministers noted the constructive nature of the dialogue and stressed the need to continue the talks to further stabilize the situation in Syria and in the region as a whole, the Russian Defense Ministry added.