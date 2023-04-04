UrduPoint.com

Russian, Syrian, Turkish, Iranian Deputy Foreign Ministers To Hold Talks In Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Russian, Syrian, Turkish, Iranian Deputy Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Russian, Syrian, Turkish and Iranian deputy foreign ministers will hold talks in Moscow on Tuesday.

The meeting was initially scheduled for March 15-16, but was postponed due to technical reasons.

The objective of the talks is to normalize dialogue between Damascus and Ankara, as well as to prepare a future meeting of the foreign ministers of the four countries. The negotiations will be a follow-up to the meeting of Turkish and Syrian defense ministers that took place in December for the first time in 11 years.

The sides will also discuss the situation in the region and issues on the common agenda.

